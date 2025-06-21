When Drake is not telling fans about a recent music release, he shares the ups and downs of betting. It's no secret that the Toronto rapper is partnered with Stake — a cryptocurrency-based online casino — where he advertises some of his betting wins and losses.

The Certified Lover Boy shared on Thursday (June 19) a screenshot of his recent betting, where he lost a total of $8,235,686 after placing $124,527,265 worth of bets this month. For the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Drake bet $800,000 on OKC to take the trophy home, but the Pacers defeated them 108-91, forcing a Game 7.

“Gotta share the other side of gambling…” Drake wrote above the screenshot. “Losses are so fried right now.”

,However, the rapper who has an estimated net worth of $250 million is hopeful to come up on top again soon.

“I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I am the only who has never seen a max,” Drake added. “These guys max once a week.”

This is not the Toronto MC's only loss for the year, as Drake bet $1.25 million on Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Florida Panthers which he jokingly blamed on Justin Bieber, who was in attendance at the game.

While Drake dubbed his Leafs loss the “Bieber curse” he has had fans famously blame his presence at games as the “Drake curse.”

In 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Drake was rooting for the Leafs and they lost to the Boston Bruins. That same year, the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals against the 76ers. However, during the playoffs he wore a 76ers jersey and Philly and believed he cursed the team.

While he might have had been “bad luck” to teams, Drake says that the criticism doesn't bother him.

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not, if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would,” Drake shared on Instagram shortly after his Leafs loss.

“The Drake curse is funny to me,” he admitted. “First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

Just like his $800,000 loss, he still doesn't claim that he is an expert in sports betting.

“I am a flawed sports better,” Drizzy said. “I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”