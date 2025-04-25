Jalen Hurts didn’t need many words to stir up plenty of questions. When a TIME reporter asked the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback if he planned to attend the team’s White House visit, Hurts responded with a long, telling pause, a brief “Um,” and then silence, People reports. No confirmation. No denial. Just a glance away, a lick of his lips, and nothing more.

The interaction happened at the TIME100 Gala on April 24, where Hurts was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025. Despite the reporter moving on quickly, the quiet moment spoke volumes. Fans and pundits are now left wondering if the 26-year-old star will join his teammates when they meet with President Donald Trump on April 28.

The Eagles officially accepted their invitation last month after winning Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Trump, who attended the game in New Orleans, became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl. His relationship with the Eagles, however, carries old scars.

In 2018, after winning their first Super Bowl, many Eagles players refused to visit Trump’s White House. The president then canceled the celebration, citing national anthem protests as the reason. Philadelphia’s mayor at the time called Trump a “fragile egomaniac,” praising the team’s activism and spirit.

Now, history seems to be repeating itself—at least partially. Though the team has “enthusiastically accepted” the latest invitation according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, individual players like Hurts may still be weighing their personal choices. Known for keeping a low profile and avoiding headline-grabbing statements, Hurts’ reluctance to answer could simply reflect his careful approach rather than a definitive no.

Off the Field, Big Changes for Hurts

The TIME100 honor wasn’t Hurts’ only major moment this week. He also revealed that he married his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, during a cover story interview with Men’s Health.

From career milestones to personal milestones, Jalen Hurts’ 2025 is already packed with memorable moments—even if some questions still linger unanswered.