Ice Spice is officially off the market. The Grammy-nominated rapper posted Sauce Gardner on her Instagram amid several thirst-trap selfies and videos. In the sixth photo of her Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, April 29, the “Munch” rapper is seen posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a matching pink sweatsuit with her crimped orange hair. Gardner is seen in back of her holding up his phone to take the photo in a white sweatsuit, black shirt, and diamond chains.

The rapper and New York Jets cornerback have been teasing their romance for quite some time, and fans have been taking notice. In the comments, fans reacted to the official first photo of the couple as well as on X.

“YES THE POP OUT [in love emoji X2],” a fan wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

“W @saucegardner,” another fan simply wrote on Ice's Instagram.

“They look good together,” one fan wrote on X.

One fan joked on X, “IT SHOULDVE BEEN ME.”

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner Romance Rumors

Before Ice Spice and Gardner went Instagram official they were spotted out together on several occasions which raised fans assuming their were some sparks between the two. The two were posted up in New York and the NFL star shared a photo on Instagram carousel with both of them standing by a Rolls-Royce on a busy New York street. Ice commented on the photo, “1,” referencing the cornerback's jersey number and the cartoon photo he ended the post with.

After that the rumored couple attended Adin Ross' sporting event on Friday (April 11). Dana White commented on the interaction between Ice and Gardner.

“Is that her boyfriend?” someone asked.

White chimed in, “They're acting like they don't even f***ing love each other.”

“It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f***?” he continued.

The awkward interaction went viral as Ice began laughing and touching her hair, with the NFL star smiling and slightly shaking his head. They both avoided eye contact with one another until the camera went off of them.

Besides the Instagram photo, they were also seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and photos of them at a mall have also surfaced.

Prior to Gardner, Ice Spice was rumored to be dating her producer RIOT and UK rapper Central Cee but she nor the men have ever confirmed a romantic relationship with the Bronx native. However, in 2023 she also admitted that she was “currently dating someone” to the Los Angeles Times. The identity of that person was never confirmed.

As for Gardner, it was rumored that he was dating volleyball player Jayden Hackworth prior to his relationship with Spice but that was never confirmed.

Whether it's the booth or the field, Ice Spice and Gardner have had several career highs in such a short span.

The cornerback was selected fourth overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft. The Detroit native signed a 4-year, $33.45 million deal, including a $21.5 million signing bonus and $33.45 million fully guaranteed which will run through the 2026 season.

Ice Spice dropped her debut album Y2K! which featured guest verses from Central Cee, Gunna, Travis Scott, and more last summer. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift last year as well as being nominated for four Grammys. Ice Spice didn't walk away with an award last year but the Bronx native teased that she will be dropping new music soon. As for Gardner, he's having fun on his off season before he heads to training camp.