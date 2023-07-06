Boston Celtics basketball is almost back, as the Green Team will begin Summer League 2023 play in Las Vegas on Saturday. They'll face off against a familiar foe, as their first game is against the Miami Heat, who knocked the C's out of the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Boston will try to exact revenge, albeit with a much different Summer League roster. No current Celtic who sees a lot of minutes in the NBA will be on the team, however, there are still plenty of young, talented prospects to look for.

Here are three must-watch Celtics players who'll participate in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

3. Kamar Baldwin

It's been an eventful offseason for the C's, as they've already lost Marcus Smart and Grant Williams and gained Kristaps Porziņģis, as well as other role players. While more moves are likely on the way, the Celtics are currently lacking solid point guard depth.

NBA Summer League players don't always work out, but perhaps 6-foot-1 guard Kamar Baldwin can earn a spot on a squad in need of ball handlers. The former Butler Bulldog played for the Maine Celtics, Boston's G-League affiliate, last season and put up some noteworthy numbers. Over the course of 36 games, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per outing.

The 25-year-old has never played an NBA game in his career, however, he's worked his way up from smaller European leagues and has a knack for big-time shots.

Kamar Baldwin beats Villanova at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/BNrFv0Uykj — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 6, 2020

This might be one of Baldwin's best opportunities to make it to the Association, so expect a passionate showing from the 2020 All-Big East first teamer.

2. J.D. Davison

Speaking of point guards, J.D. Davison will return to the Summer League this year.

The 2022 second-round pick spent most of his time in the G-League last season, averaging an impressive 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 26 games. Davison even had some NBA run as well, but the minutes he saw in 12 regular season games were mostly in garbage time.

Yet, with Smart gone and the futures of Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard unclear, Davison may be on the Celtics roster more this year. The 6-foot-3 guard can push the ball well and use his elite athleticism to jump out of the TD Garden:

JD Davison 2nd round dunk pic.twitter.com/OSeOANRXkt — Alabama Roundball (@BamaRoundball) October 23, 2021

The Alabama standout isn't a great shooting threat, but if he develops his 3-ball more he could become a reliable bench player. And if you're purely looking for excitement in the Summer League, Davison brings that:

Come for the JD Davison dunk, stay for these excellent @MaineCeltics jerseys pic.twitter.com/OVAkX6Sd67 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 24, 2023

1. Jordan Walsh

To start the 2023 NBA Draft, Boston had a late first-round pick ready to go from the Smart-Porziņģis trade. Instead of using that though, the Celtics turned that pick into multiple second-round selections by trading multiple times within the draft.

Celtics have acquired seven future second round picks since draft night. Loading up plenty of future trade ammo along with the Warriors first round pick from Smart deal. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 5, 2023

It felt like the C's were never going to make an actual pick until they officially drafted small forward Jordan Walsh out of Arkansas. The No. 38 pick was apparently high up on Boston's draft board, so when the front office saw an opportunity to get him lower, they made some moves:

Brad Stevens just told me that the Celtics had Jordan Walsh rated higher than their original 35th pick slot. The Celtics were able to keep trading back while still nabbing him at No. 38. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) June 23, 2023

The 19-year-old prospect is definitely a work in progress, but he shares a lot of the same defensive intensity that the C's need in the absence of Smart and Williams. And while Walsh isn't a terrific shooter, at 6-foot-7 he can rebound and use his speed and strength to score inside. In his one and only season in college, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.1 steals, and 3.9 rebounds.

Most notably, he truly shined at a draft combine scrimmage in late May. Walsh posted a triple-double in 40 minutes by scoring 15 points and tallying 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

NEWS: Arkansas' Jordan Walsh, the No. 39 prospect in ESPN's draft projections, is keeping his name in the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN. Walsh improved his standing with NBA teams at the draft combine, where he posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/qwiUPSiGCs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 1, 2023

If he can play even somewhat close to that in the Summer League, he could be the most exciting player to watch for Boston. We'll see what the rest of this young Celtics squad has in store during their first matchup at 3 P.M. ET on Saturday.