In case you missed the 2023 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics did more trading than actual drafting.

They entered Thursday night with just the No. 25 pick, but ended up turning that into the No. 38 pick and a whopping four future second-round selections. This massive haul all stems from the Celtics' three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and landed Kristaps Porziņģis in Beantown. Whether or not Boston saves these future picks for later or packages them in an upcoming trade remains to be seen, but it certainly took an interesting route to acquire them:

BOS flips 35 pick for 25 in Porzingis-Smart deal Then C's flip 25 to DET for 31 & 2 future 2nds Then C's flip 31 to CHA for 34 & 39 Then C's flip 34 to SAC for 38 & a future 2nd C's get Jordan Walsh at 38, trade 39 for a future 2nd C's end w/ Walsh & 4 future 2nds — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 23, 2023

When the smoke cleared and all the trades were done with, the C's were left with one late second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings in this year's draft. They ended up selecting 19-year-old forward Jordan Walsh out of Arkansas.

Some expected a move or two from the Green Team, but no one expected them to jump around this much. Therefore, Walsh wasn't on a lot of people's radars. So, did the Celtics keep the right draft pick?

Let's grade the 38th selection while looking at what Walsh brings to the table for Boston.

Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Draft Grade

No. 38, Jordan Walsh

Grade: B+

In the wake of the shocking Smart trade, the Celtics undoubtedly got weaker on defense. With the selection of Walsh, Boston might be trying to regain some of its defensive identity.

Of course, there's a fair chance the second-rounder is sent to the G League to develop before seeing any NBA minutes. But it's still worth noting that Walsh is as tenacious as they come. During his lone season at Arkansas, the defensive-minded forward averaged 1.1 steals, 7.1 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The truly impressive numbers don't come from Walsh's time in college, though. At the NBA Draft Combine, he notched a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 40 minutes of play. That performance caught the attention of plenty of league scouts, and it might've been enough to seal the deal for the Celtics.

Statistics aside, Walsh is also a stellar athlete who boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He shares a lot of the same grit and hustle as Smart and has the kind of drive teams want in a bench player. Plus, at 6-foot-7, he has the size and versatility to guard any position on the court.

Nah the athleticism is off the charts. With the right development, Boston got something special in Jordan Walsh pic.twitter.com/a1K6PTazsb — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) June 23, 2023

If there's any apparent flaw in Walsh's game, it's probably that his shot isn't reliable. The former Razorback hit on 27.8% of his 3-pointers and had a mediocre conversion rate of 43.3% from the field. He's not putting up tons of attempts every game, yet he still has a ways to go to become an effective contributor on offense. The good news is that he's only 19, so if anyone can make adjustments to their play style early on in their career, it's him.

Was this pick worth the wait? Maybe not, but by no means was it a wasted selection. With Walsh, the C's bolster their defense and get a young guy who can be molded into a solid two-way player. If he can bring what he had at the combine to Boston, the Celtics' future will be brighter on both ends of the floor.

While some Celtics fans were looking forward to Boston using a first-round pick for the first time in three years, they left with Walsh, multiple second-rounders, and the $5 million mid-level exception that can help the front office circumvent some cap issues.

Celtics should be in range to use the $5M Taxpayer MLE after they trade Marcus Sasser to the Pistons and drop out of the #25 pick. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2023

It's not what many expected from Boston's 2023 NBA Draft, however, it at least leaves the Celtics with more possibilities in the offseason and beyond.