Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics entered the 2022-23 NBA campaign with one goal in mind: to win the 18th championship in the history of the storied franchise. The Celtics felt like they had unfinished business to take care of in the playoffs after losing in the NBA Finals to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors the year prior.

But fast forward to the current day, and it's clear the Boston Celtics fell very short of their ultimate goal of a title. While Boston did put together a historic comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals and rallied all of the way back from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7, the team laid an egg in Game 7 and lost to the Miami Heat by a final score of 103-84.

So, the Celtics decided to shake up their roster with a major trade. In late June, the Boston Celtics completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics received star big man Kristaps Porzingis, the 25th pick in the 2023 draft, and a 2024 protected first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards received Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th pick in the 2023 draft, and the Grizzlies got Marcus Smart.

Porzingis is the Celtics' biggest offseason acquisition, but he isn't their only offseason acquisition. They also signed Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett and Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton in free agency.

Even after all of Boston's acquisitions so far this summer, though, there is still one glaring weakness on this Celtics team. With all of that said, let's look at the biggest need the Celtics must address after the first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency:

Biggest need Celtics still must address after first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency

Playmaking

Giving up Celtics fan favorite Marcus Smart in the Kristaps Porzingis deal — who spent nine seasons playing for the storied franchise — was a tough pill to swallow for Celtics fans. The deal made sense from a basketball perspective, as the Celtics received the best player in the deal, and they netted not one but multiple first-round picks from the three-team trade. But the downside to the deal is that the Celtics traded away the best playmaker on their team in Smart.

Smart is fresh off the best playmaking season of his pro career in the 2022-23 campaign. He dished out a career-high 6.3 dimes per game, the most on the team by a wide margin, as Jayson Tatum averaged the second-most assists per game on the squad at 4.6.

Smart's assists per game average wasn't just elite compared to his teammates, though. His 6.3 assists average was the 24th-highest in the entire NBA among all qualified players and ahead of distinguished playmakers such as Josh Giddey and Jalen Brunson.

There aren't a whole lot of quality playmaking point guards left on the free agent market, but one who would fit great in Boston is Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu is a skilled passer who averaged 2.6 assists per game with the Bulls this season.

All in all, the Boston Celtics have made some great moves this summer, particularly the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Oshae Brissett. But the Celtics would be wise to acquire at least one playmaking point guard before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.