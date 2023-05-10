The Boston Celtics didn’t come to play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and as a result, they’re one loss away from elimination.

Conversely, the Philadelphia 76ers were ready for their Tuesday night showdown with the C’s, as they dominated en route to a 115-103 win. With Game 6 in Philly on Thursday night, Boston has its back against the wall in enemy territory.

The Celtics were down 3-2 in the second round last year as well, yet if they play like they did in Game 5, there will be no chance at a comeback. Simply put, the C’s have a lot of work to do if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive versus Philadelphia.

So with that in mind, here are four key adjustments the Celtics must consider in order to save their season.

4. Bring the intensity in the first quarter

Getting off to a good start doesn’t guarantee a victory, but it does make things much easier.

In Game 4 of the second round, the Celtics had one of their worst first quarters of the playoffs. They put up just 19 points and Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum couldn’t hit anything.

Jayson Tatum finished the first quarter, of which he played the entire 12 minutes, with 0 points on 0-5 FG. — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) May 7, 2023

Although Tatum turned it around and the Celtics nearly came back, that slow start put them in an early hole that was not easy to climb out of.

Then in Game 5, the C’s looked unprepared again. Tatum had another poor shooting performance to open the game, but this time, their team defense killed them. The C’s allowed 33 points in the first quarter and let Sixers MVP Joel Embiid and speedy guard Tyrese Maxey combine for 22 points. Meanwhile, Boston’s tandem of Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

The deficit was only seven points at the end of the first, but that quickly ballooned. If Boston wants to take some pressure off itself for Thursday’s potential elimination game, it’s pivotal that they open up the contest with a lot of intensity.

3. Switch up the starting lineup

Even though Tatum and Brown combined for 60 points in Game 5, the other three members of Boston’s starting five scored just 21 points while shooting an abysmal 4-for-20 from the field.

Shooting struggles aside, the defense from the starting squad was horrid as well. Every starter had a plus-minus rating of minus-15 or worse, and they had little answer for Embiid’s dominance. To counter him, the C’s should seriously consider adding more size to the starting lineup. Derrick White isn’t a bad defender, but he can’t pressure Embiid like the 6-foot-9 Robert Williams III can.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Celtics were -21 pts per 100 worse with White on the floor coming into tonight in this series, +18 pts per 100 better with Rob. Starting lineup is -6. Hell start Malcolm, that lineup has been good but please get Derrick White out of the starting lineup my goodness — Trey (@TA1297) May 10, 2023

Although Williams has a tendency to fall for Embiid’s attempts at drawing fouls, the C’s need some sort of alteration to their starting five after Game 5. Unless the same starters are hitting their shots at a high rate, a change in the starting lineup makes sense.

2. Drop the drop coverage on Embiid

There’s no simple way to stop the reigning MVP in Embiid. The Celtics have tried to use drop coverage at times to slow Philly’s pick-and-roll, but it failed them in Game 5.

Embiid, who can make a jumper look like a layup, was getting tons of open middies throughout Game 5. He won’t connect on every outside shot, but he makes enough that there has to be an adjustment to the way the Celtics defend him off a screen:

Harden+Embiid have found tons of success in attacking the Ice/Drop coverage the Celtics have used throughout the series! Insane efficiency in their PnR attack throughout the series & playoffs. Boston needs to adjust to stay alive going into Game 6 pic.twitter.com/XRuHecs3JU — Just Hoops Basketball (@JustHoops5) May 10, 2023

The problem is, opting for a more aggressive defensive approach can lead to more fouls. Putting Embiid on the free-throw line is a dangerous game, as he’s shooting an impressive 90 percent from the charity stripe in the postseason. The Celtics are going to have to strike a balance between defensive intensity and limiting open shots in order to keep their season alive.

1. Give the bench guys a chance

If the Celtics are going to storm back in this series, they need everyone at the top of their game. And although Tatum and Brown need to lead the charge, the bench must also be there for them.

In Game 5, the bench actually performed well. The contest was basically over, but Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser scored some quick buckets that the C’s could’ve used earlier when their offense dragged.

Oh, weird, Sam Hauser hit a 3. Payton Pritchard, too. On their first tries. Could've maybe used that earlier. #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 10, 2023

Those bench players probably shouldn’t see more than 20-plus minutes, but first-year coach Joe Mazzulla should consider turning to them earlier in Game 6 rather than later. Pritchard isn’t a great defender, but he can shoot and provide a quick spark. Hauser is a similar kind of player, just with some more size and defensive ability.

Now, these players won’t solve all of Boston’s issues. The stars still have to lead the way. But if a change in pace is needed in Game 6, they should get some early run.