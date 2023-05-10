A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics lost a tough one on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston was in a great position to take a 3-2 advantage with a win at the TD Garden but instead, the Sixers turned the switch on them to steal away home-court advantage following a 115-103 victory on Boston’s own home floor.

After the game, a dejected Marcus Smart spoke to the press about the issues his team encountered in this deflating loss. Unsurprisingly, the former Defensive Player of the Year was not a happy man after the defeat:

“Everything. Everything went wrong,” Smart said, via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston on Twitter. “They made every right play. They made every hustle play. Everything went wrong for us than can go wrong.”

It was a poor shooting night for the Celtics all around as they shot just 39.8 percent from the field as a team. They made just 12 out of their 38 attempts from deep, while also shooting just 73.5 percent from the stripe.

Their defense wasn’t much better either, with Boston allowing Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to combine for 63 points between them. James Harden also messed around with a 17-point, 10-assist double-double as the Sixers’ Big 3 dominated the Celtics on the evening.

This series will now shift to Philly for Game 6 with the Sixers now having a chance to close it out on their own home court. The Celtics will need to win that game because a loss will spell the heartbreaking end of the season for them.