A shocking Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers has left Boston Celtics fans in shambles, and star forward Jaylen Brown feeling dejected heading into a do-or-die Game 6 in the City of Brotherly Love.

Brown scored 24 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 115-103 home loss, and was asked by a member of the media about parallels to last year’s playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former California Golden Bear answered as best he could, but didn’t appear to be in the best of spirits after the devastating home loss.

"Tonight it just seemed like the door wouldn't open. We couldn't get nothing going." Jaylen Brown talks Celtics trying to bounce back in Game 6 & if it is comparable to Game 5 loss to Bucks last year pic.twitter.com/6ZfPYdEPCi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 10, 2023

The Celtics were led by 36 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes from superstar forward Jayson Tatum on the evening, but reigning MVP Joel Embiid spoiled the party with 33 points, seven rebounds and three assists of his own for the Sixers.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart also seemed frustrated by the uninspired performance in postgame comments.

“Everything. Everything went wrong,” Smart said when asked about the game according to Celtics on NBC Sports Boston on Twitter. “They made every right play. They made every hustle play. Everything went wrong for us (that) can go wrong.”

The defending Eastern Conference Champions have little time to regroup with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

What began as a happy day with Celtics guard Derrick White earning a six-figure bonus for making the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team has now ended with a conundrum: does Boston have enough on the defensive end to stop the Sixers?

Brown, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics will need to figure something out soon, if their hopes of an 18th NBA title are to be salvaged.