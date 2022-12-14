By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Boston Celtics are on a roll to start the 2022-23 season. They lead the NBA with a 22-7 record so far, and look every bit like the Finals contender they were expected to be entering the season. Even after losing two in a row on their tough west coast road trip, the Celtics managed to bounce back with a wild victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night to get themselves back on track.

After coming up just short in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are looking poised to make it back there and come away with some hardware this time around. It will obviously be easier said than done, but the Celtics look to be far and away the best team in the league to start the season.

Boston already has a strong roster, but they could opt to add some reinforcements as the season progresses, with the trade deadline being a solid avenue to add talent. The deadline is still pretty far out, but let’s take a look at a pair of predictions for the Celtics trade deadline activity later on this season.

2. The Celtics will trade for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have been looking to trade Jae Crowder all season long after he was upset that he didn’t get a contract extension over the offseason, but they have been unsuccessful in their efforts to move him so far. There’s a decent chance Crowder will be dealt prior to the deadline, but if he isn’t the Celtics may want to try to swoop in and snag him.

Crowder previously spent time with the Celtics earlier in his career, and he could be the final piece to their championship caliber roster. Crowder has turned himself into a strong three-and-d wing during the second half of his career, and while he’s not the greatest player ever, he’s precisely the type of player a championship caliber team needs in order to win.

Crowder’s per game numbers from last season (9.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 39.9 FG%, 34.8 3P%) aren’t fantastic, but Crowder is a competitor. His combination of size and strength on defense makes him a weapon on that side of the ball, and given how the Celtics defense hasn’t gotten off to a scintillating start, they could use another versatile defender to help their efforts.

Obviously, Boston’s defense will likely improve when Robert Williams III returns to the court, but even when he returns they could reinforce their wing depth just a bit. Crowder is versatile enough to easily slot into their defense, and he can hold his own as a floor spacer on offense as well. He may already be traded by the time the deadline rolls around, but if he is still on Phoenix, the C’s could make a play for him.

1. The Celtics will largely stand pat at the 2023 NBA trade deadline

Making trades in the NBA is crucial, but there’s no sense forcing deals to be made when you don’t need to make them. Realistically speaking, there isn’t a lot of work that the Celtics roster needs right now. Once Williams returns, they will likely have as complete a roster as any team in the league.

Boston’s backcourt is so deep that Payton Pritchard, who is a really strong offensive player, isn’t getting minutes on a nightly basis. Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon have been a perfect rotation so far, and there’s no sense to break them up based on how well they have played so far.

As previously mentioned, the C’s could use another wing to play behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Danilo Gallinari was supposed to be that guy, but he tore his ACL before the season and likely won’t play at all this season. Adding Crowder could help, but again, Grant Williams and Sam Hauser have proven they can hold their own so far this season.

Adding another big man seems like a need now, but that need will vanish once Rob Williams returns. Grant Williams can play as an undersized center, and Al Horford is still around as well. Boston has gotten good minutes out of Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh so what’s the point in trading for something you really don’t need.

The C’s are in a great position to win, even without making trade deadline upgrades. If an injury pops up, they can address it, but right now, they look to be the frontrunner to win a title this season, and for good reason. Until that changes, the Celtics will likely be pretty quiet at the trade deadline, and expecting them to make multiple big moves seems rather unrealistic.