By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Jae Crowder-Phoenix Suns trade saga appears to be near its conclusion. 3 and D forwards are at a premium, making Crowder a coveted asset in the trade market. Of all the suitors, it seems as if the Milwaukee Bucks remain Crowder’s likeliest destination. However, the Bucks and Suns have been unable to find a suitable agreement between them, necessitating the involvement of a third team.

But it’s the involvement of the third party that remains the biggest roadblock to a potential deal.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic (subscription required), the Houston Rockets have joined the Suns and the Bucks in the framework of a three-team deal that would send Jae Crowder to Milwaukee and either Eric Gordon or KJ Martin to Phoenix. In exchange, the Rockets would acquire a boatload of second-round picks, along with some spare parts. However, Houston, still in a rebuilding state, remains hell-bent on acquiring first-round picks in exchange for either of their two trade assets.

“The hold up in the potential three-teamer was that the Rockets are coveting one first-round pick for Gordon, and for Martin a very good first-rounder, not a batch of second-rounders, according to sources,” Charania wrote.

The Rockets are in under no pressure to pull the trigger on a deal now. Perhaps the asking price for Eric Gordon could rise as the bidding war ensues. A KJ Martin trade could perhaps be more unlikely, given that the highflying forward is only 21-years old and could be a piece for the Rockets as they look into the future.

The Bucks aren’t guaranteed to get Jae Crowder, still. Charania added that the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, facing both depth and injury troubles, could ramp up their pursuit of the Suns outcast in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, Milwaukee remains motivated to add to their considerable wing depth given Khris Middleton’s injury problems this year and are still exploring their options regarding the involvement of another third team as they look to acquire insurance in the case of yet another untimely injury.