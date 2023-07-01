The Boston Celtics didn't make a huge splash on the first day of free agency. Instead, they took care of some housekeeping and got their money in order.

First, they came through on that promised extension for newly acquired star Kristaps Porziņgis. Later on Friday night, they agreed to a minor deal with free agent forward Oshae Brissett. Meanwhile, an extension for two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, which is Boston's most hotly-debated move this offseason, hasn't been figured out quite yet.

But let's look at what Boston has done so far in free agency and grade their expected contracts with Porziņgis and Brissett.

Kristaps Porziņgis

Numerous Celtics are hoping for extensions in the coming days, but the newest Celtic got his first. When Porziņgis was traded to Beantown, it became clear that the Latvian big was hoping for more than just a rental year with the Celtics. He wants to be a part of a contender like Boston for multiple seasons and the front office took its first step towards meeting that desire by offering him roughly $60 million in a two-year contract.

While the deal isn't official, it's looking like the Celtics will save money on this move. They'll get their third star for around $60 million when Porziņgis could've commanded $77 million over two years at the most, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Boston already has its hands full financially, so this discount from the former Washington Wizards star could help the C's pay for some of their other stars in the future. While an extension for Jayson Tatum might not be here yet, Brown could receive a hefty offer in the coming days, making the money saved from Porziņgis' contract immediately significant.

Paydays aside, it's a luxury for the Green Team to have a 7-foot-3 center who can shoot, post-up, and attack off the pick-and-roll. While fellow big men Al Horford and Robert Williams III are solid, they aren't stars. And after last season's disappointing finish, it was clear that the Celtics needed some extra firepower.

Kristaps Porzingis on playing with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys. … I think it can be a great combination.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 29, 2023

If Porziņgis can stay healthy, he can provide the C's with even more scoring and take some of the offensive pressure off Brown and Tatum. He already said he wants to make life easier for Boston's franchise players, and he's already started following through on that by agreeing to a relatively team-friendly contract.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade: A-

Oshae Brissett

To kick off free agency, Boston added some wing depth by bringing in Oshae Brissett, a former member of the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

Although he's not a household name, the 6-foot-7 Syracuse product has size and strength. He didn't see much playing time to start his NBA career but in his third season, he averaged 23.3 minutes, 5.3 rebounds and 9.1 points per game on 41.1% shooting. That's probably the largest sample size from the 25-year-old, as he only averaged 16.7 minutes per outing over the course of 65 games with Indiana last season.

Ironically though, Brissett had a spectacular showing against the C's last February. He put up 27 points in 34 minutes while hitting a career-high six 3-pointers. Clearly, Boston is paying attention to the players that torch them because Porziņgis also dazzled against the Celtics when he dropped 32 points in 34 minutes in March.

Undrafted Oshae Brissett vs. Celtics:

– 34 MIN

– 27 PTS (9-14 FG, 6-9 3PT)

– 6 REB

Aight!!!

pic.twitter.com/PXjokh2nSG — ⏳ (@kingDiaws) July 1, 2023

At his best, the undrafted wing is a solid 3-and-D guy when his shot is on. Unfortunately, he shot a measly 31% from deep during the 2022-23 season and barely averaged over six points per game. In all likelihood, Brissett will find himself at the end of the bench for the Celtics.

Despite his lackluster statistics, the former Pacer won't cost the C's much. All the details aren't finalized, yet according to Celtics reporter Brian Robb, Brissett's two-year deal is reportedly for the veteran's minimum for one season with a player option in the second year. Even if the Canadian native doesn't work out, it won't hurt Boston's pockets at the very least.

Grade: C+