The Boston Celtics are officially a little more than halfway through the 2022-23 regular season, and they have more wins in 42 games than any other team in the NBA.

At 30-12, the C’s are atop the Eastern Conference thanks to MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and All-Star hopeful Jaylen Brown. The Celtics stars have also been complemented by a deeper roster than in past years, as the Green Team has had consistent production from its role players as well as its bench.

While the Celtics have cooled down since their red-hot offensive start earlier in the season, the team is still finding ways to win through its star power and improved defense. Whether or not that will be enough to return to the NBA Finals remains to be seen, but so far the C’s are looking up to the task.

With 42 games wrapped up and 40 more to go, let’s reflect on Boston’s performance at the halfway point of the season and dole out some key player grades for the league-leading C’s.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum may not be leading the MVP race anymore, yet the burgeoning superstar is still having the best year of his young career. So far, his 30.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 47.1% field goal percentage are all above his past career-best marks. Plus, on the defensive side of the ball, Tatum is continuing to make his presence known and has shown that he’s one of the best two-way players in the league.

Just recently, he made game-winning plays down the stretch in two straight games. First, he cashed a tough fadeaway jumper on Saturday against San Antonio to give the C’s the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to go.

JAYSON TATUM ONE LEGGED FADEAWAY FOR THE LEAD 🥶pic.twitter.com/lav4PpW5SF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

During Boston’s next game two days later, Tatum made a clutch assist to Al Horford and then sealed the victory over Chicago with an and-one dunk.

If the 24-year-old continues to make crucial plays like these, he could become the MVP frontrunner again and more importantly, help bring the Celtics back to the Finals.

Grade: A

Jaylen Brown

While Tatum’s name has been mentioned in MVP chatter, Celtics star Jaylen Brown also deserves plenty of praise.

The 26-year-old is averaging 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing, which would both be career-bests if the season ended today. In addition, Brown’s scoring efficiently despite the fact that he’s attempting more shots than ever before, as his 49.8% field goal percentage is a career-high.

Although his 3.1 turnovers per game are still a cause for concern, the former first-round pick is on his way to another All-Star appearance. With his clutch shotmaking and versatile defense, Brown is shining and en route to a career year, which should earn him a massive payday in the future.

Grade: A

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart isn’t surpassing all of his career highs like many of his teammates, but the reigning DPOY is having a great season in his own right.

Boston’s vocal leader has performed like a true point guard this season, as he’s putting up 11.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 assists a night — well above his previous career-best of 5.9 assists per outing.

Marcus Smart has 34 assists combined over his last three games 👀 Here's some of that playmaking: pic.twitter.com/aoagGFwJuX — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 10, 2022

A former criticism of his game was that the 28-year-old couldn’t truly facilitate the Celtics’ offense, yet it seems like he’s put those doubts to rest this season. However, one thing in question is Smart’s health, as his lingering injury problems have sidelined him for six matchups. In today’s NBA, missing a few games isn’t a huge deal, but his health is still something to monitor.

Grade: A-

Al Horford

Adapting to the quick-paced style of today’s NBA is tough for any player, let alone a 36-year-old Horford who played during a very different era of basketball. As a result, the Celtics center has seen his numbers start to dip a bit, especially in categories bigs usually dominate.

Horford is rebounding and scoring less than usual, and while his 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game aren’t bad for someone his age, he’s also less active in the paint than ever before.

With a 43.5% 3-point percentage, the former Florida Gator has shown promise as a 3-and-D type player. He even hit a critical triple down the stretch to clinch the win against the Bulls on Monday night.

OG FOR THREE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EfZPCsIr4u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 10, 2023

To only rely on Horford’s 3-point shooting is risky though, as he hasn’t shot it consistently enough to camp out behind the arc during games. The C’s will need him to be more aggressive if they want to make the most out of the twilight of his career.

Grade: B-