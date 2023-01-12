Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics look like the league’s best team. At 30-12, Boston has a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top record in basketball and is currently riding a four-game winning streak. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals last summer, the Celtics look motivated to return to that stage.

Following Boston’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown spoke with the media and revealed how the team began this season with one primary focus in mind (via HoopsHype):

“We came into the season with an understanding that we’re trying to get back to where we were last year… The only thing we were focused on is that we lost in the Finals. And that was just at the forefront for us now and at the forefront for us then.”

Jaylen Brown, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Celtics. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 40 appearances this season. Brown’s scoring efficiency thus far has been a tale of two proximities. He’s been practically automatic from inside the three-point arc, as he’s converting a career-high 59.5% of his two-point field goals. But it’s been a different story behind the line for Brown. He’s currently hitting just 32.9% of his treys, which is the worst percentage of his career by a wide margin.

So long as the Celtics can stay healthy, this team is primed for a deep playoff run when spring rolls around.