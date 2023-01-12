Jayson Tatum is not only the reason the Boston Celtics are thriving this 2022-23 season. As Malcolm Brogdon said it, Jaylen Browns deserves just as much credit as Tatum.

Speaking to reporters after the Celtics took down the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114, Brogdon emphasized that having Brown pair up with Tatum just brings Boston to a higher level, allowing them to dominate the NBA. He called both Tatum and Brown as “juggernauts” who can take over games when they want to.

“I think that’s part of what makes this team great. We got a juggernaut in JT but we got another one in JB,” Brogdon said, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports.

While it might be an obvious take, it is true that Jaylen Brown isn’t getting as much credit as he is due because of the fact that he’s often being seen as the Robin to Jayson Tatum’s Batman–when in fact, they are both Batmans.

Brown exploded for 41 points and 12 rebounds against the Pelicans, making history in the process as only the sixth Celtic ever to have multiple 40-10 games. Tatum, for his part, had 31 points, 10 boards and four dimes.

The Celtics improved to 30-12 on the campaign with their latest victory, currently the best record in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets trail them in the East at 27-13, while the Memphis Grizzlies are the closes to them when it comes to overall record at 28-13.

Considering how both Brown and Tatum are clicking, though, it’s hard to see the Celtics losing the top seed any time soon.