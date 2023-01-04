By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

There are much better ways to spend $10 than a wager with almost 300-to-1 odds. That didn’t stop one Oklahoma City Thunder fan from making that adage look silly on Tuesday night.

The Thunder walloped the reigning East champion Boston Celtics, pounding them with 150 points even without potential All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. That opened the door for the bettor’s wager, placing a measly $10 on four Thunder players – Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, and Lu Dort – to score at least 20 points each.

The Thunder just so happened to have five players score 20 or more points, including Giddey, Williams, Mann, and Dort. Cha-ching.

Adapt and conquer 🔥 This bettor made the most of a missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by turning $10 into almost $3000 on the rest of the Thunder squad vs. the Celtics. (via @MissSportz | @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/MyD8AKrCxi — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) January 4, 2023

Even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup to soak up shots, expecting four different players to score 20 is a pretty unreasonable ask. Especially because a big night for one player likely means less changes for another since there are only so many shots that could go around.

But the Celtics completely let go of the rope in this one as they allowed the second-most points in franchise history to a team most expect to fall into the lottery without their best player.

The fan should make sure to cop a couple of Thunder game tickets at least buy a Thunder jersey or two in order to show his gratitude for the players who paved the way for his hefty payout.

The win puts the Thunder just 1.5 games out of the final play-in slot. For what it’s worth, they’re also just eight games out of first place. That sounds like an extreme long shot but so did this guy’s parlay, right?