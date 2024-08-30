NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which Boston Celtics players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the Celtics' history, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends. Hence, Boston is considered to be basketball royalty next to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Celtics players in NBA 2K25.

Larry Bird enjoyed an outstanding NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1979 to 1992, playing a key role in the team's legendary 1980s dynasty. Renowned for his superb shooting, court awareness, and basketball intelligence, Bird guided the Celtics to three NBA championships and secured three MVP awards. His influence went beyond just numbers, as he became a symbol of the franchise's triumphs and an iconic figure in basketball history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Bird has the following:

98 Potential

96 Outside Scoring

90 Intangibles

84 Defending

83 Playmaking

77 Athleticism

74 Inside Scoring

73 Rebounding

Bird has a total of 34 badges. Eight of them are Hall of Fame, 21 are Gold, three are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Bill Russell, a basketball icon, ruled the NBA with the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969, leading a legendary dynasty. Famous for his outstanding defensive abilities, Russell guided the team to 11 championships in 13 seasons. A five-time NBA MVP, his shot-blocking and rebounding talents had a lasting impact, cementing his place as a key figure in one of the most successful dynasties in sports history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Russell has the following:

98 Rebounding

98 Potential

93 Athleticism

90 Inside Scoring

89 Defending

71 Outside Scoring

63 Playmaking

50 Intangibles

Russell has a total of 24 badges. 10 of them are Hall of Fame, 11 are Gold, and three are Silver.

Bob Cousy (96 OVR)

Bob Cousy enjoyed an outstanding NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963, playing a crucial role in the team's dynasty. Celebrated for his exceptional ball-handling and playmaking abilities, Cousy guided the Celtics to six championships and was selected as an All-Star 13 times. Recognized as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, his influence on the court firmly established him as a central figure in the Celtics' success during their dominant era.

Looking at his in-stats, Cousy has the following:

99 Intangibles

96 Playmaking

96 Potential

93 Outside Scoring

85 Athleticism

76 Defending

74 Rebounding

61 Inside Scoring

Cousy has a total of 26 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 20 are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

John Havlicek (96 OVR)

John Havlicek enjoyed an exceptional NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1962 to 1978, emerging as a central figure during the team's dominant era. Renowned for his versatility, Havlicek excelled as a scorer, defender, and playmaker. He was instrumental in securing eight championships for the Celtics, earning 13 All-Star selections and eight All-NBA Team honors. His contributions on the court and commitment to the Celtics cemented his legacy as one of the franchise's greatest players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Havlicek has the following:

96 Potential

94 Outside Scoring

90 Defending

85 Athleticism

83 Playmaking

78 Inside Scoring

75 Rebounding

70 Intangibles

Havlicek has a total of 26 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, 23 are Gold, and one is Silver.

Kevin McHale (95 OVR)

Kevin McHale enjoyed an outstanding NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1980 to 1993, playing a vital role in the team's dominance during the 1980s. Renowned for his exceptional post moves, McHale was a key part of the Celtics' frontcourt alongside Larry Bird and Robert Parish. His strong defense and scoring prowess helped secure three NBA championships and earned him seven All-Star selections, underscoring his major contribution to Boston's basketball legacy.

Looking at his in-game stats, McHale has the following:

98 Intangibles

95 Potential

94 Rebounding

90 Outside Scoring

87 Inside Scoring

82 Defending

80 Athleticism

54 Playmaking

McHale has a total of 16 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 12 are Gold, and one is Bronze.

Dave Cowens (95 OVR)

Dave Cowens had an impressive NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1970 to 1980. As a determined center, he was instrumental in the Celtics' championship wins in 1974 and 1976. Cowens earned the NBA MVP award in 1973 and was selected as an All-Star eight times. His toughness, leadership, and skill in the paint cemented his status as a Celtics legend.

Looking at his in-game stats, Cowens has the following:

96 Rebounding

95 Potential

91 Inside Scoring

90 Outside Scoring

84 Defending

83 Athleticism

54 Playmaking

45 Intangibles

Cowens has a total of 19 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 14 are Gold, and one is Silver.

Jo Jo White (94 OVR)

Jo Jo White had an outstanding NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1969 to 1979, playing a crucial role in the team's championship success during the 1970s. White's scoring, defensive skills, and leadership were instrumental in the Celtics' two NBA championships in 1974 and 1976. He was a seven-time All-Star and earned NBA Finals MVP in 1976, solidifying his place as a key figure in Boston's rich history.

Looking at his in-game stats, White has the following:

99 Intangibles

95 Playmaking

94 Potential

91 Inside Scoring

88 Athleticism

75 Defending

64 Inside Scoring

30 Rebounding

White has a total of 21 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, 16 are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Paul Pierce (94 OVR)

Paul Pierce, famously known as “The Truth,” left an indelible mark with the Boston Celtics from 1998 to 2013. Pierce guided the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, where he was named Finals MVP. As a 10-time All-Star, his scoring ability, versatile talents, and steadfast leadership solidified him as a Boston legend, representing the team's revival in the 2000s.

Looking at his in-game stats, Pierce has the following:

98 Intangibles

94 Potential

93 Outside Scoring

82 Athleticism

80 Defending

78 Playmaking

76 Inside Socirng

73 Rebounding

Pierce has a total of 17 badges. 14 of them are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Robert Parish (93 OVR)

Robert Parish enjoyed an outstanding NBA career with the Boston Celtics from 1980 to 1994, playing a key role in the team's legendary dynasty alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. Parish excelled in rebounding and defense. During his time with the Celtics, the team won three NBA championships, cementing Parish's status as a crucial contributor to the franchise's success.

Looking at his in-game stats, Parish has the following:

96 Rebounding

93 Potential

87 Inside Scoring

85 Intangibles

78 Defending

77 Outside Scoring

75 Athleticism

42 Playmaking

Parish has a total of 16 badges. 13 of them are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Jayson Tatum is the only active player in the Boston Celtics' all-time team in NBA 2K25. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that Tatum has poured his heart and soul into the Celtics. He recently won his first NBA championship, marking it the 18th title in franchise history. While it was his teammate Jaylen Brown who was crowned the NBA Finals MVP, there's no question that Tatum played a pivotal role in establishing the Celtics' status as the top team in the NBA over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Looking at his in-game stats, Tatum has the following:

96 Potential

88 Outside Scoring

84 Athleticism

83 Defending

82 Inside Scoring

80 Intangibles

79 Playmaking

67 Rebounding

Tatum has a total of 54 badges. Six of them are Gold, 27 are Silver, and 21 are Bronze.

That's it for this list of the all-time highest-ranked Boston Celtics players in NBA 2K25.

For more NBA 2K25 content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.