The Celtics exploded for a 51-point victory Wednesday night against the Pacers, and fans are losing it with all sorts of reactions.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics went berserk Wednesday night, as they punished the Tyrse Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers squad from beginning to end of a 155-104 victory. The 51-point victory for Boston is the latest proof of Boston's status as an undeniably legitimate title contender, even if it came at the expense of a team missing its best player.

Tatum led the charge for the Celtics with 30 points on an efficient 9-for-15 shooting from the field. In addition to that, he also posted 12 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action. Derrick White was solid as well with 18 points, while Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday had 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Pacers did not have Haliburton in the game due to a sprained right ankle. Nevertheless, the 51-point blowout loss to Boston shows just how scary this new version of the Celtics is.

Celtics and NBA fans in general as well as experts have all posted all sorts of reactions to the mind-blowing blowout win by Boston at TD Garden.

“Best team in the league and it’s not even close,” chimed in X user @dan_kelly5.

From @Chinmay25_: “Crazy how Celtics are as good as everyone thought but Milwaukee isn't”

“Celtics beat Pacers 155-104 to improve to 4-0. Good chance they will be the only undefeated team remaining in the NBA by the end of the night,” said Brian Robb.

“We got our first 50-point victory of the 2023-24 season. Celtics destroy the Pacers 155-104. Early on, Boston has made a really strong case to be the best team in the NBA, shared ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The Celtics also ended up re-arranging a bit of franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104, their 2nd-most points scored in a game in franchise history (173 points against the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959). Boston has scored 508 points this season, tied for its 2nd most through the first 4 games in franchise history.”

Celtics off to a blazing start

With their demolition job of the Pacers, the Celtics have improved their record to 4-0.

Coming up next for Boston is a chance to start its season with five wins in a row when the C's kick off a three-game road trip with a showdown against the Brooklyn Nets this coming Saturday.