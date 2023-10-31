The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start this season, as they're 3-0 following a 126-107 blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Ironically, former Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is a big reason for Boston's unblemished record.

Porzingis dropped 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists in just 24 minutes against his old squad. Plus, to start the 2023-24 campaign, Porzingis exacted revenge on another one of his former teams, as he torched the New York Knicks with 30 points in his Celtics debut.

Through three contests, the Latvian big is averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds with 30.7 minutes per outing. While it's still very early in the season, Porzingis told the media this is just a sign of things to come, per Celtics in-house writer Taylor Snow.

“In terms of my game, I think I’m still going to get much, much better,” Porzingis said after the win in D.C.

Porzingis isn't alone in his assessment either. His former teammate Kyle Kuzma has high expectations for him as well.

“[Porzingis] left a lasting impact on me,” Kuzma said. “I'm happy for him … He fits in seamlessly [in Boston]. Not really having to do too much, you know, block a few shots, hit a few threes. It just looks like he's having a lot of fun.”

The Celtics had plenty of fun versus the Wizards, leading by as much as 37 points in the third quarter. And while Porzingis had a solid game, fellow Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated the night. They combined for 69 points and 12 rebounds without even having to play in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis and company will now head back to Boston to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.