The NBA season is officially underway and the second-week slate carries on with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pacers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers enter this matchup fresh from their first loss of the season. The team suffered a seven-point loss because of a fourth-quarter collapse on their home floor. Despite entering the fourth quarter up by five points, they were outscored 34-22 across these final 12 minutes, resulting in a loss to division rival Chicago Bulls. Although the team lost, there were still plenty of highlights from point guard Tyrese Haliburton. This 19-point, 13-assist game marked his third straight Double-Double to begin this season. At 2-1, the Pacers are in the middle of their best start since the 2020-21 season and want to stay hot with this win over the undefeated Celtics.

So far, with all the hefty expectations put on the Boston Celtics to begin the season, they have lived up to the hype. Their 77-point first half on Monday was the third most points scored in the first half of a game in franchise history. Helmed by Jaylen Brown and his impeccable three-point shooting, the Celtics routed the Wizards by 19 points. At a 3-0 mark on the season thus far, the Celtics appear more than capable of being the last remaining undefeated team in the league and will continue the push for perfection against the Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Celtics Odds

Indiana Pacers: +11.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Indiana- Bally Sports, Boston- NBC Sports

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Led by the electric point guard trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell, there hasn't been a better passing team in the NBA than the Pacers. These three players are averaging a combined 22.6 assists per game and a total 63-15 (4.2) assist-to-turnover ratio. Numbers like these are exactly why the Pacers have the seventh-highest +/- total in the league, with a +28 through three games. Spreading the wealth and limiting turnovers is their recipe for success. Indiana is first in the league in assists per game with 33.3 and is tied for fourth fewest turnovers per game with only 12.3. This has led to a league-leading average of 85.7 points per game created off of assists. This trio has been incredible for them this season and will keep doing so on Wednesday.

All of these passes have led to wide-open looks from three, which has been the bread and butter for this team so far. The Pacers have four players (Haliburton, Nesmith, Brown, and Hield) averaging 2.3 or more made threes per game. Additionally, they have five players (Brown, Smith, Nwora, Nesmith, and Hield) shooting 40.9% or better from deep. This efficiency has led to 15.7 made threes per game, tied for the third most in the league. But what is most impressive is that all these opportunities are converted at a 37.0% rate, a top-nine three-point field goal percentage.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

As expected, the Jaylen Brown x Jayson Tatum duo is back and better than ever this season. These two are coming off of a game where they combined for 69 points, and neither of them played more than 32 minutes. On the season as a whole, they are averaging a combined 54.4 points per game, and both are shooting better than 49.0% from the field. Now, looking at the trio of Tatum, Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis, there has not been a better tandem of teammates in the league offensively. They are the only three players to average more than 20.7 points per game and all be on the same team. It is tough to imagine the Pacers being able to keep up with these guys.

Heading into Wednesday night, it appears that there are three massive entries on the injury report for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Smith are all game-time decisions. If all three players miss, that will mark a combined 46.6 points, 15.3 assists, and 13.3 assists per game Indiana will miss out on. Even if they were all to play, it is tough to imagine they would be 100% for this game. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics do not have any injuries listed for players who have played this season. Health will play a significant factor in this game, and it appears to be heavily favoring the Celtics.

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This year's edition of the Larry Bird Cup between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics will surely be the best matchup between these two teams in years. The talent both teams possess is genuinely remarkable, and both fan bases are excited about what this year has to offer. The Pacers have arguably the best true point guard in the league with Haliburton, and the team's flawless execution on the offensive end can be attributed to him. With that said, seeing as his status is uncertain, I will go with the Celtics in this one. Boston's starting five clears Indiana's, especially with Haliburton and Mathurin banged up. The Jaylen x Jayson connection will be out in full force in the Garden once again. Give me the Celtics.

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -11.5 (-110)