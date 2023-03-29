Al Horford has been a member of the Boston Celtics for five seasons in his so far 16-year career. Unfortunately for him, he was a member of the Celtics 2018 squad that went to the Eastern Conference Finals and had to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. Horford recently spoke on James’ impact on the series, specifically the inhuman nature of his performance, reports Legion Hoops.

“He just had another gear that I feel like individually you know, you couldn’t reach that level that he got to. It was Game 7 [2018 ECF] and I’m looking at my teammates and we’re gassed. And I look at the other side leaning very casually. He’s playing the whole game up until that point, and he looked unfazed and unbothered. To me that was disturbing.”

Horford mentions how James somehow didn’t seem to be tired despite playing every minute of every game, almost fresh once crunch time came around. He calls it ‘disturbing,’ a shocking admission from a professional athlete who is in peak physical condition himself.

Revealing the reverence for James’ physical ability, Horford suggests that the King’s greatness is not lost on many around the league. Horford has played during much of James’ career, so he has had a front row seat to arguably the greatest player of all time.

Meanwhile, James now plays in the Western Conference, so Horford has to be grateful only one of his 16 seasons were spent away from the East. However, if the Los Angeles Lakers make the playoffs and make a run to the finals, there is a chance that Al Horford and LeBron James face off in the playoffs once again.