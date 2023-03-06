The Boston Celtics lost a heartbreaker in double overtime against the New York Knicks at home on Sunday night, in a spirited back-and-forth affair that ended with the Knicks winning their ninth straight game, 131-129. Celtics power forward Al Horford missed a crucial shot in the dying seconds of the second extra frame, front-rimming a 3-pointer from the right corner just before the final buzzer.

Horford spoke about his decision to take the shot after the contest.

“I just think I rushed it a little bit,” Horford told reporters when asked about the shot, according to NBC Sports Boston. “I probably had a little more time than I thought. It was in that position, a hard close-out. I felt like I didn’t stay in my shot long enough. It was a really good play by Jayson, and if I had to do it over again, I’m shooting it the same way. Just probably trying to stay into my shot a little more.”

"I probably had a little more time than I thought." Al Horford talks taking final shot in double OT in loss to Knicks pic.twitter.com/BQsWoFPJAX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2023

Horford finished the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists over 45 minutes on court, adding a steal and two blocks in the loss.

“I was not tired, I just think I rushed it,” the 36-year-old said when asked if fatigue played a factor in the situation.

The Dominican Republic native nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner with 29.2 seconds left to give Boston the lead in the first OT, but the Knicks tied it and Tatum missed a baseline drive in the dying seconds, sending the game to a second overtime.

Boston owned the NBA’s best record for much of the season, but have dropped three of four and now sit a game and a half back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference’s top spot.

Al Horford and the Celtics lost 115-105 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, and they won’t have much time to think about the loss as they head to Cleveland for a date with the Cavaliers on Monday night.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get our swagger back,” guard Derrick White said afterwards. “I’m sure we’ll get it back here soon.”