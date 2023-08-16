The sister of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford did not hold back at all when she shared her thoughts about the latest wild turn of events in the Philadelphia 76ers offseason saga with James Harden.

“It’s almost like the entire organization is one giant, miserable s**t show,” Anna Horford captioned a retweeted post of the viral video showing James Harden calling Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey a liar in front of the public in China.

Anna Horford isn't exactly the ideal figure to provide a voice of reason that will help smoothen the seemingly damaged relationship between Harden and Morey, but all she really wanted to do was share her true feelings about the entire Philly debacle just like everyone else.

Harden wants out of Philadelphia, and his tirade of Morey can be interpreted as an attempt to force the Sixers to send him to another team. The former NBA Most Valuable Player called Morey a liar, though, it was not clear what precisely Morey lied about. In any case, it's interesting to see how Harden and the Sixers move forward, given that they still have the star guard on their roster.

Celtics fans observing the Harden-Sixers saga can only shake their heads, as they continue to wait for more drama from within their team's Atlantic division rival's clubhouse. As Ramona Shelburne of ESPN noted, Harden might only be getting started with his open feud with the Sixers.

Harden picked up his player option with the Sixers for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $35.6 million.