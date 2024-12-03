Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday recently joined Paul George on the “Podcast P” show. Known as one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders, Holiday reflected on his time with the 2018 New Orleans Pelicans during the discussion.

The 6-foot-4 defensive specialist spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before becoming an essential contributor to championship-caliber teams with the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics. During the 2018-2019 season, he had the chance to team up with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

The Celtics' guard Jrue Holiday described the 2018-2019 Pelicans as one of the most unique groups he had ever played with and shared that he wished the team had stayed intact.

Jrue Holiday remembering the 2018 New Orleans Pelicans

“If we would’ve kept that team together, oh my gosh. Nobody could see Boog [Cousins], We still had Rondo,” said Holiday.

“What you gonna do when coming down the court as a a five man you see DeMarcus Cousins & Anthony Davis coming at you?” Holiday asked Paul George to which the host responded a resounding “Nothing.”

That Pelicans team, anchored by Cousins and Davis, stood out because both players were in their prime. Davis, with his exceptional defensive abilities and rare offensive versatility, complemented Cousins seamlessly, allowing them to play fluid, effortless basketball together.

“That was one of the easiest basketball 'cause Boog (Cousins) was a point guard, he's just a 7-foot point guard. When he gets upset, he can take over a game,” Holiday continued. “And we see how AD played. AD just be AD… Rondo was the coach. That was some of the most amazing stuff I'd seen out of a team.”

A short lived super team

Unfortunately, Cousins suffered an Achilles injury that season, which significantly impacted his career. The setback marked the beginning of a rebuild for the Pelicans, leading to the eventual trade of their star frontcourt pairing and reshaping the team’s future.

Before his injury, “Boogie” was putting up impressive numbers, averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds over 48 games. Pairing that with Davis' 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds, the Pelicans were a formidable force. By the end of the regular season, they boasted the league's 10th-best offense and ranked 14th defensively. Operating with the third-fastest pace, they averaged 111.7 points per game, which was the third-highest in the NBA at the time.

During the 42 games that Davis, Cousins, Rondo and Holiday shared the court, the Pelicans notched 24 victories and swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the playoffs. As their chemistry grew, the team's potential became increasingly evident.

Regrettably, this core was together for less than a year before going their separate ways. Their time was brief, leaving the '18-'19 Pelicans team as one of the NBA's most intriguing “what ifs.”