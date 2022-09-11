Bill Russell receives emotional tribute from Jerry West, Alonzo Mourning during Hall of Fame ceremony

The sports world lost an icon a few months ago when Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away. Russell is the winningest basketball player in NBA history, winning eleven rings as player. However, Russell might be best remembered for his actions off of the court. His efforts as an activist changed the way sports viewed Black men during his time.

It was only fitting, then, that Bill Russell would be honored during the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Alonzo Mourning and Jerry West came out to honor the Celtics icon’s long and storied career. They told tales of Russell, and spoke of a man who was dedicated to winning, but knew when to fight for something greater than basketball. (via ClutchPoints)

The @Hoophall ceremony began with a beautiful tribute to the great Bill Russell 🍀💍pic.twitter.com/a1mI2L6Klt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

Russell is considered by many to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest player of all-time. He was the backbone of the early Celtics dynasties, as his defense was near-impenetrable. Most of Boston’s early championship were thanks in large part to Bill Russell’s historic defense and shot-making ability.

All of Bill Russell’s basketball achievements pale in comparison to his work off of it, though. The Celtics star was a Black athlete at a time when racism towards Black athletes was accepted. Russell, along with other Black sports figures of his time, were among the leading figures in pushing for equality in American sports. He’s a big reason why we have many of the popular stars we have today.

Rest in peace, Bill Russell. The world will never see a man as great as him again.