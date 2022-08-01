Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the team’s NBA roster.

Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @[email protected]

Caboclo entered the NBA in 2014 when the Toronto Raptors used their 2oth pick overall to select the 6-9 Brazilian, with the hopes of his potential to become a star down the road in the league. However, that has yet to pan out, with Caboclo already having played with four teams in the NBA before hooking up with the Celtics.

After two seasons with the Raptors, Caboclo was shipped to the Sacramento Kings before spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets waived him in January 2021, and Caboclo would then take his talents abroad where he played in France and in Brazil.

Now trying to make his way into an NBA roster, Caboclo will have his work cut out for him in his attempt to crack the Celtics’ lineup, considering the level of talent Boston has in the frontcourt. At best, he would just be depth insurance behind the likes of Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

So far in his NBA career, Caboclo has averages of 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 105 games.