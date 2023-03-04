Following the blockbuster trades that sent Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, the Brooklyn Nets have had their fair share of struggles integrating a bunch of new faces, such as Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie into one cohesive unit. And on Friday night, it seemed like the Nets were on track to suffer yet another blowout defeat, this time at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Following a Jaylen Brown layup at the 7:23 mark of the second quarter, the Celtics took a 51-23 lead, and it looked like the Nets were dead in the water.

However, the Nets hunkered down defensively, and they ended up cutting the deficit to nine (64-55) at the stroke of halftime. With the momentum in the Nets’ side, the Celtics couldn’t seem to stem the tide. The Nets took the lead at the 6:41 mark of the third period, and they have not looked back since, winning 115-105 in the end – a remarkable 38-point turnaround.

This Celtics collapse prompted an understandable meltdown from its loyal fanbase as they couldn’t fathom how a team with a pronounced continuity advantage over a new-look Nets team could manage to blow such a huge lead.

The nets outscored the celtics 66-33 in 19 mins — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) March 4, 2023

celtics need to tank for wembenyama — DAMAR HAMLIN HATER (@fuckyoudamar) March 4, 2023

One of the worst performances of the season for the #Celtics tonight. Plenty of season left, but this has to leave a very bad taste in everyone's mouth. — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 4, 2023

Fans argued that the Celtics won’t be able to cement themselves as legitimate title contenders if they allow these kinds of meltdowns to other above .500 teams, especially if it includes lackadaisical effort on the glass.

Celtics ain't winning shit until they clean up this bullshit. I am completely discussed. Blow a 30 point lead to shit team. — CelticsD2 (@CelticsD2) March 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I thought the Celtics had a really good shot of winning it all this season…and then I see them play games like this, straight embarrassing — jBone (@Piercemynips14) March 4, 2023

I will sue the Boston Celtics organization for this rebounding effort pic.twitter.com/so8604wXP3 — Per Sources (@PerSources) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, some couldn’t believe the Celtics’ luck, or lack thereof, as their struggles continued to snowball with the Nets putting their feet down Boston’s throat.

You'll never believe this but the Celtics gave up another buzzer beating bucket to end a quarter — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) March 4, 2023

On the other hand, the hope some fans have is that this loss would prove to be a catalyst for a shift in the Celtics’ mindset. Ardent supporters of the team believe that this crushing defeat would motivate the Celtics to get their act together.

This was truly the worst game of the season by the Celtics. This one better piss them off — Brad Auerbach (@CelticsPost) March 4, 2023

The Celtics’ latest loss knocks them down to 45-19, putting them one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings. Despite the heartbreaking nature of this defeat, the Celtics still have 18 games to figure things out. However, if this level of play carries over, the Celtics may have no choice but to kiss the one-seed goodbye, especially with the Bucks steamrolling the opposition at the moment.