Boston fell to a Los Angeles squad missing their two best players.

Despite taking on a Los Angeles Lakers squad that was missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Boston Celtics fell 114-105 on Thursday night.

After the game, Boston fans were swift with their reaction to the embarrassing loss:

Jaxon hayes taunting the Celtics as they walk of the court 📝

pic.twitter.com/NNkazgaVXC — Ant ☘️🏀 (@GangCeltics) February 2, 2024

Jelon was bitter about the disparity at the line – “Lakers shot 20 more free throws than the Celtics..”

Luis Vuitton Lucky said – “Celtics gonna Celtic man I can’t even be mad”

Jeff Jacobo doesn't think Boston has what it takes – “I don’t think the Celtics are ready for a Champion Ships. They are to soft, to slow. They get hit on the mouth and they have no answer.”

BG summed up the Celtics night – “Lakers shot 53% from the 3 We turned the ball over, bricked open 3s, and played like ass defensively”

DJ didn't like what he saw – “Celtics really weren't in the game tonight”

Malcolm is ready to move past it – “Just gonna pretend like the Celtics didn’t play tonight. I’ll be in a better mood”

For the Lakers, Davis was listed as questionable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and a left hip spasm. LeBron had been listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

But it didn't matter for the Lakers, who topped the Celtics behind 32 points from guard Austin Reaves. D'Angelo Russell and Jaxson Hayes each chipped in 16 points.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum's 23 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown struggled through a 4-12 shooting night to finish with eight points.

Up next – Boston takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.