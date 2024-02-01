The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Thursday night's nationally televised matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Davis was listed as questionable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and a left hip spasm. LeBron had been listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

AD missed the Lakers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday after aggravating his lingering hip/groin injury in both Saturday's double-overtime win vs. the Golden State Warriors and Monday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

LeBron played more than 36 minutes in both legs of the back-to-back, despite the Lakers being down by 20+ points in both fourth quarters.