REPORT: Celtics make frontcourt addition with former lottery pick

It was earlier reported on Monday that the Boston Celtics had agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Bruno Caboclo as the team looks to shore up their frontcourt. Apparently, the Celtics weren’t done.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now reported that apart from Caboclo, the Celtics have decided to bring on former lottery pick Noah Vonleh to the squad as another big man addition:

Free agent F Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells ESPN. Vonleh will go to training camp with the hopes of making the roster.

Free agent F Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells ESPN. Vonleh will go to training camp with the hopes of making the roster. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2022

Vonleh, who went No. 9 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft via the Charlotte Hornets, has been around the league quite a bit throughout his seven-year NBA career. The 6-foot-10 forward/center has also had previous stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets. The last time we saw Vonleh was with the Brooklyn Nets last season, where he played just four games in February.

Vonleh’s best campaign came during the 2018-19 season with the Knicks. That year, he averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per quarter. He’s definitely no star, but if he is able to come close to this level of production for the Celtics this coming season, then he could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Size was one of the biggest issues the Celtics faced last season, and it is clear that the team is addressing this same concern this summer.