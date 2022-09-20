Robert Williams’ knee problems surface again with surgery right before training camp

The Boston Celtics are excited for the 2022-23 season, as they feel like they boast the best roster in the entire league after a strong offseason. Considering how they made it all the way to the Finals last season, lost no key pieces of their rotation, and added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari (if he can make a quick return from a torn ACL) to their rotation, things are looking good for the Celtics. The problem is that they will be without center Robert Williams to start the season.

Williams became a huge piece of Boston’s league-leading defense last season, and he gutted it out during the playoffs despite being less than 100 percent. Williams was dealing with a knee injury throughout pretty much the Celtics entire playoff run, but opted to not get surgery over the offseason.

That may have been a bad decision, as Williams is now undergoing arthroscopic surgery on that same knee that will hold him out for all of training camp and the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is undergoing arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, sources tell ESPN. Williams had meniscus surgery in March and played through the playoffs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2022

This will be a huge loss for the Celtics, and considering how Gallinari is also going to miss most (if not all) of the upcoming season, it looks like they are already getting hit hard by injuries. Williams is such a big piece of what they do on both sides of the ball, and missing him, even if for just a few weeks to start the season, will hurt Boston.

The Celtics should be able to stay afloat without Robert Williams at center for them, but being without one of their best players to start the season is obviously less than ideal, and it will be interesting to see how they handle his loss to open the season.