The three-point shot revolutionized the NBA, and it's been the Boston Celtics' favorite weapon throughout the 2023-24 season.
In fact, the C's became the first team in league history to make 20 or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games following their 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, per Forbes NBA reporter Shane Young. During that four-game span, Boston is 4-0 and has beaten its opponents by an average of 16.4 points.
Even though starters Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were resting, the Green Team still managed to make it rain. They went 22-for-49 from beyond the arc while Detroit converted on just nine of its 29 attempts from three. The Pistons were also injured and without star Cade Cunningham, leaving them with little hope to stop the now 54-14 Celtics.
Three-time All-Star Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston, scoring 31 points while going 55% from the field in 30 minutes of play. Center Kristaps Porzingis also had an efficient night, adding 14 points while shooting 50% in his first game since March 7th.
Guard Derrick White stole the show though, as the 29-year-old recorded his first triple-double ever. He had 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 22 points thanks to his six for 12 performance from 3-point land. For his efforts, White was drenched with water by his teammates after the victory:
The Celtics doused Derrick White with water after he dropped his first career triple-double 😂
(via @NBCSCeltics) pic.twitter.com/ELgoTzBYqr
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
Boston would like for White's hot shooting to continue, as the Celtics attempt and make the most 3-pointers in the NBA. A whopping 41% of Boston's points come from triples, making that the largest 3-point share of any team this season (the Memphis Grizzlies are next with 37.8%), via TeamRankings.
Despite these numbers, the C's have shown they're more than the long ball. Boston boasts a top-five offensive and defensive rating and has utilized the post-up throughout the 2023-24 season. The Celtics will need that versatility on Wednesday night, as they take on the talented Milwaukee Bucks in perhaps the biggest game of their remaining regular season schedule.