The Boston Celtics own the NBA's best record at 53-14 overall, thanks to All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. These two have once again put together marvelous seasons in Boston, and they have their eyes set on making yet another deep postseason run. Before they are able to do so, the Celtics will look to finish off the regular season with at least 60 wins for the first time since the 2008-09 season. The team can inch closer to this goal on Monday night when they host the Detroit Pistons, but they could be without Tatum and Brown in this one.
After defeating the worst team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards, 130-104 on Sunday, the Celtics are preparing to face the second-worst team in the league on Monday. It is always smart to get your star players added rest ahead of the playoffs, which is why Boston could look to give Tatum and Brown the day off.
With Jure Holiday and Al Horford already ruled out for this matchup in a back-to-back scenario, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the Celtics' two All-Stars wind up missing this game against Detroit.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Pistons
As of Monday afternoon, Tatum and Brown each find themselves questionable to play against the Pistons on the team's injury report. Whereas Tatum is listed as questionable with a right ankle impingement, Brown is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Tatum scored a game-high 30 points in Sunday's win over the Wizards and played a total of 27 minutes. This was Tatum's 24th game with at least 30 points this season, the ninth-most in the league. Brown did not play on Sunday, and has missed two of the team's last three games. He did play on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, registering 37 points in the team's 127-112 victory over Phoenix.
The Celtics have already ruled Holiday and Horford out for this matchup, which signals that they are looking to get their starters extra rest against one of the bottom-tier teams in the league. Starting big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last five games with a right hamstring injury, is listed as probable to play.
Whether or not Tatum and/or Brown play on Monday night against the Pistons will be determined by the Celtics based on how they look throughout the day. Should either player want to sit out and get extra rest for their minor injuries, the team will have no problem sitting either star player. However, if they feel confident in their abilities to play, head coach Joe Mazzulla will likely utilize his All-Stars as he would in any other type of game.
This season, Tatum and Brown have combined to average 50.2 points per game, and are responsible for roughly 40 percent of the team's total scoring output through 67 games.
Should Tatum or Brown be forced to miss Monday's game against the Pistons, their next opportunity to play will be on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.