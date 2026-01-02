The New York Giants flopped in 2025, and their greatest quarterback of all-time did the same to begin 2026. Eli Manning posted a video of himself riding a hoverboard on New Year's Day, refusing to hide from his mistakes. He fell backwards in the water, but the two-time Super Bowl MVP is in high spirits following his thrilling experience.

“Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?” he remarked on X. “Happy New Year!” Manning seems to be having much more fun than his beloved Giants, as they take a 3-13 record into the final week of the regular season. The good news is they will have plenty of time for hoverboarding or any outdoor activity of their choice.

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/crGzBVhJb0 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Giants legend is probably gaining even more pleasure from this holiday excursion in light of the recent news. Manning is once again in the running for Hall of Fame enshrinement. He is one of 15 finalists who will have a chance to be inducted into Cooperstown next summer. It is probably good for him to have a healthy distraction.

Article Continues Below

Though, whether he is agonizing over his Hall of Fame case, watching Big Blue play or picking up a new hobby, the result appears to be the same. Pain.

Eli Manning is surely proud of fellow Ole Miss alum Jaxson Dart, however. He underwent some intense growing pains in his rookie 2004-05 season, averaging just 115.9 passing yards per game and throwing six touchdowns to nine interceptions. Ultimately, the second-generation talent persevered and went on to complete two of the most iconic passes in NFL history. Perhaps he can give some inspiration to Dart in the offseason.

Manning can also take his own advice, as he tries to conquer the hoverboard.