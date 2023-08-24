The Boston Celtics still have two open roster spots, and they've recently gathered a handful of candidates to fill those vacancies.

In fact, the C's just worked out 2017 Slam Dunk Contest champion Glenn Robinson III, per New York Knicks reporter Ian Begley. Despite being just 29 years old, Robinson has played for six different franchises in the last nine seasons. He's been a bench player for most of his career except in 2019 when he averaged 31.6 minutes, 4.7 rebounds, and 12.9 points per game with the Golden State Warriors.

Yet, since 2021, the former Michigan Wolverine has been out of the league. If the Celtics take a chance on him, he'll likely get a bargain deal at best.

Boston plans to host some more notable players for workouts as well. For instance, T.J. Warren, who lit it up in the NBA Bubble, is planning to meet with the Celtics this week. Like Robinson, Warren is a former Indiana Pacer who's primarily served as a role player. Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens undeniably has an affinity for his home state of Indiana, as he's acquired former Pacers in Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett over the last two years.

The C's are also trying out free agent forward Lamar Stevens and 2023 G-League champion Louis King. While these aren't household names, they could sign on at a lower price since Boston isn't very financially flexible.

In addition, to save money the Green Team could choose to bring back six-time All-Star Blake Griffin. The veteran forward hasn't agreed to return to the C's, yet he's had plenty of great things to say about his time in Beantown:

Blake Griffin RAVED about Boston and his year with the Celtics on @ForePlayPod Said he loved the championship atmosphere, the fans, and spoke highly of Jayson Tatum as a player and person Full video: https://t.co/x9HSk2TzuU pic.twitter.com/voXgSrDH2A — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) August 22, 2023

No matter who the Celtics go with for their remaining roster spots, they'll need to make a decision soon. Boston will open up the new season against the New York Knicks in just two months on Wednesday, October 25th.