The Boston Celtics are coming off of a disappointing postseason that saw them ousted by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The franchise is expecting big things from Joe Mazzulla's bunch in 2023, however.

The key will be to round out the roster with experienced depth to support superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown made a special gesture to the Celtics after his recent contract extension. Tatum has been busy supporting fellow NBA stars including Karl-Anthony Towns, while the Celtics do their offseason window shopping.

According to NBA Insiders Shams Charania, the Celtics have their eye on two potential additions to Mazzulla's team: Lamar Stevens and former first-round pick T.J. Warren.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

Warren, who was drafted in 2014 by the N.C. State Wolfpack, averaged 7.5 points last season for the Phoenix Suns. The season was his second stint with the team after three years with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Warren has a career-high of 19.8 points in 2019 with the Pacers. He has averaged 14.6 points over the course of his career, along with four points and 2.7 assists.

Stevens averaged 5.3 points per game last season along with 2.8 rebounds on nearly 47 percent shooting. The ex-Penn State Nittany Lion is still finding his place in the league, but has the talent and athleticism to become a contributor for the Celtics.

“They need a point guard not a wing,” one fan said in response to Charania's report.

“TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens not moving the needle,” another fan said.

“TJ Warren seems like such a Celtic,” another added.

Warren and Stevens are both free agents, and could add depth behind the Celtics' big two forwards just in the nick of time for the 2023-2024 season.