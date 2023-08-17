Creating a perfectly balanced NBA schedule is pretty much impossible, so some teams are going to get more rest than others. And in the upcoming 2023-24 season, it seems the Boston Celtics got a lucky break.

Over the course of 82 contests, the Celtics have 16 games in which they'll play after an off day while their opponents will have played the day before, per Positive Residual. The C's have more of these games than any other team in the league, meaning they'll be better rested than who they face more often than not.

Ironically though, Boston seemed to play better with no rest at all last season. During the 2022-23 campaign, the C's went 10-3 in the second games of back-to-backs. Conversely, in games after they had exactly two days of rest, they posted a mediocre 6-6 record.

In the new season, the Celtics will have 11 games in which they'll be at a rest disadvantage. Plus, before they take on the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, they'll play three road games (against three 2022 playoff teams) on the West Coast in five days.

But before we think too far ahead, the Celtics will open their season up at Madison Square Garden versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25. Two days later, they'll try and exact revenge on the Miami Heat in Beantown, as the scrappy squad from South Beach knocked them out of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, these showdowns are all two months away. In the meantime, Boston will gear up for training camp and its first preseason game on Sunday, October 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.