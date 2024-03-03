The Boston Celtics are showing the world why they have the best record in the NBA this season. They're currently playing the Golden State Warriors in the TD Garden and it's very far from a close game. At the half, the Celtics led by 44 points. By blowing out a popular team such as the Dubs in this fashion, Boston just sent the NBA fandom into a frenzy. And right now, the reactions keep piling up.
checking celtics warriors halftime score pic.twitter.com/rcYvcqGQOd
Celtics to warriors 😭 pic.twitter.com/UnAV4qABmv
The Celtics to the Warriors pic.twitter.com/ytAOHkM65N
Warriors walking into TD Garden to play the Celtics today like: pic.twitter.com/nyhFtB7eR4
To make things even worse for the Warriors, the Celtics just set a record at their expense. Boston's 44-point cushion at the break is the largest halftime lead in franchise history, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.
The Celtics’ 44 point lead over the Warriors at the break is their largest halftime lead in franchise history.
As if things weren't already bad for Golden State, Sunday's outing resulted in the fewest points by the Warriors in any half this season, and the most points they've given up in a half this season. (per ESPN's Kendra Andrews)
Celtics lead 82-38 at halftime. They outscored the Warriors 61-17 for the final quarter and a half.
– The fewest points by Golden States in any half this season, and the most they've given up in a half this season
– 44 points is the largest halftime lead in Celtics history
Furthermore, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have just proven to everyone why they're one of the most feared duos in the league. By halftime, the Jays tallied 47 points, outscoring the entire Warriors team, who only had 38 points. (per Mike Pendleton)
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (47) outscored the entire Warriors team (38) in the first half#DifferentHere
The Celtics have won 10-straight games heading into Sunday's outing, and it looks like an extension of their streak is on the way. Besides Tatum and Brown, the team boasts talent such as Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who have all been key to their performance this year.
Currently, the Celtics are top rebounding team in the league (47.1 RPG) and the fourth-best team in total points per game (121.0). They've appeared in the playoffs for the past nine seasons and garnered a finals appearance in 2022. With how things are going, it looks like another postseason run awaits.