BOSTON — The likelihood of an expensive fine usually prevents NBA players from providing their unfiltered thoughts on officiating. However, no amount of money was going to stop Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown from ripping into the referees following a 100-95 loss on Saturday night to the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time All-Star was initially discussing the defense the Celtics faced, but his answer soon turned into a condemnation of the game's officials.

“I feel like, honestly, [the Spurs] just got away with a lot,” Brown admitted in the locker room. “And I'm tired of the inconsistency, like I'll accept the fine at this point, I thought it was some bulls**t tonight. I think they're a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good. And I hope somebody can just pull up the clips — because it's the same s**t every time we play a good team.”

Jaylen Brown went off on the officials tonight and the touch fouls they called on Boston: “Curtis, all them dudes, were terrible tonight.” “The inconsistency is f***ing crazy. Give me the fine.” pic.twitter.com/lTlvMZD3ai — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) January 11, 2026

The Celtics shot a season-low four free throws against the Spurs while Brown earned zero trips to the line in his 43 minutes of play. Boston's lowly total tied a record for the second-fewest free throw attempts in a game in franchise history. Conversely, the Spurs shot 20 free throws altogether, surpassing the Celtics' four free throws in the fourth quarter alone.

“It's like they refuse to make a call and call touch fouls on the other end, and that's just extremely frustrating,” Brown continued. “We play hard. We are outplaying our expectations. We compete hard on the defensive end, and they reward the other team with touch fouls…Every time we play a good team the inconsistency is crazy.”

At this point, Brown — who still recorded 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists — hadn't said anything that guaranteed a fine from the league. That likely changed when he called out referee Curtis Blair by name for his poor performance.

“Curtis (Blair), all them dudes, was terrible tonight,” Brown said. “I don't care. They can fine me whatever they want, but it's crazy. Every time we play a good team, it's the same bulls**t. Somebody please pull up the clips. I’m irate at how they officiated the game today. If we can't get to the free throw line, and teams are allowed to be physical and bump us off our spots, it's hard to win games like that.”

Fine me I’m sick of this shit — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 11, 2026

Do Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have a valid case against the refs?

Nearly halfway through the 2025-26 regular season, Brown is averaging the third-most drives per game of any player. Yet, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP is just outside the top-10 when it comes to free throw attempts per outing.

Article Continues Below

As for Brown's argument that Boston's free throws take a hit against “good teams,” the numbers do show that the Celtics haven't visited the line as much against the premier teams of the Western Conference in comparison to their attempts versus the Eastern Conference:

Celtics' FTA against top-5 teams: WEST (Totals)

Lakers – 12

Timberwolves – 15

Nuggets – 15

Spurs – 4 EAST (Per game average):

Pistons – 25.0

Knicks – 14.5

Raptors – 16.0

76ers – 19.0 For reference, the Celtics average 19.4 per game. https://t.co/m1tV3RcbQk — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) January 11, 2026

“We shot four free throws tonight and lost the game by four,” Brown asserted, though the final margin was actually five points. “Not to say that's the whole game, the whole story. We got to be better in spots. I got to be better in spots. I'm driving to the basket, I'm physical, I don't flop, I don't shy away from contact. I go up strong, I'm athletic, and nothing, zero free throws. Man, the inconsistency is f**king crazy. Give me the fine.”

Free throws aside, the Spurs beat the Celtics on the offensive glass and executed better down the stretch. It was largely a back-and-forth contest, but San Antonio pulled away when it manufactured a 14-6 run in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.

Brown owned up to his role in the disappointing defeat.

“I had a costly turnover and an open look too at the end that I got to knock down,” Brown recalled. “But I thought we played well today, for the most part.”

The Celtics are now 24-14 overall and 0-3 against the top four teams in the West. Their free throw attempts will be something to monitor on Monday night when they square off with the Indiana Pacers, the current owners of the worst record in the Association who are far from the “good teams” Brown was referring to.

“I got my conspiracies or whatever, but I don't know what's going on,” Brown said. “But it seems like every time we play a good team, it's the same s**t.”