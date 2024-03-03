The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA right now, as they are currently in the middle of a nine-game win streak heading into their Sunday afternoon contest against the Golden State Warriors. A big part of their success during this run, and their season as a whole, has been Kristaps Porzingis, but he picked up an injury in the C's latest win over the Dallas Mavericks that threw his status for their game against the Warriors in doubt.
Porzingis has been precisely what the Celtics were looking for when they traded for him this past offseason, and he is putting up some of the best numbers of his career to this point (20.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 52.6 FG%). However, after taking a knee to his midsection from Dante Exum, it was announced that Porzingis won't be suiting up against Golden State due to a quad contusion.
Kristaps Porzingis has been downgraded to OUT for today's Celtics-Warriors game due to a quad contusion, the team has announced.
Porzingis sustained the injury Friday night on this play:pic.twitter.com/zk8htKqVVz
This injury doesn't appear to be too serious since Porzingis was questionable in the lead up to this game, but Boston has been intent on playing things safe with their star big man all season long. Keeping him healthy for the postseason is the most important thing right now, and that's what the C's are attempting to do by keeping him on the bench for this game.
With Porzingis out, Al Horford will slide into the starting lineup in his place, which should allow the Celtics a great chance to beat the team that took them down in the 2022 NBA Finals. Whenever Boston and Golden State meet up, it's always must-watch television, and even though Porzingis won't be playing, that still remains the case for this upcoming contest.