The Golden State Warriors will head to Beantown on Sunday to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Warriors-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-105 on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena. They trailed 64-61 at halftime. Then, they had a major third quarter, which gave them the lead before putting it away in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Stephen Curry led the way with 25 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 7 for 15 from beyond the arc. Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points. Also, Moses Moody had 17 points while shooting 7 for 13. Klay Thompson added 14 points, while Chris Paul came off the bench for 13 points.
The Warriors shot 44.9 percent from the floor, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Additionally, they held the Raptors to 42.7 percent from the hardwood, including 26.7 percent from the triples. They won the board battle 56-48, including 15 offensive rebounds. Furthermore, they had nine steals and blocked five shots.
The Celtics destroyed the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday at the Garden. They led 66-59 at halftime. Next, they blew the Mavs out of the water and controlled the game. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points. Likewise, Jaylen Brown had 25 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points. Furthermore, Devin White had 13 points. Jrue Holiday had 11 points. Meanwhile, Al Horford came off the bench for 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Celtics shot 55.3 percent from the floor, including 48.8 percent from the triples. More impressively, they made all 13 free-throw attempts. They also held the Mavs to 46.8 percent from the field, including 26.5 percent from the three-point line. Yes, Luka Doncic still scored 37 points on them. But they also held Kyrie Irving to 19 points and 9 for 23 shooting.
The Warriors edged the Calties 132-126 in overtime at Oracle Arena on December 19, 2023. Yet, the Celtics are 7-3 over the past 10 games, including 3-2 at the TD Garden over five games.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors enter this battle with a 33-25-1 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 14-6-1 against the spread as the underdog. The Warriors are 20-8 against the spread as the road team. Finally, they are 16-6 against the spread against Eastern Conference teams.
It always starts with Curry. When he is not, the Warriors win most games. The plan on offense will always be to feature the Splash Brothers in some way. Ultimately, if it is not Curry, it is Thompson. Their offensive game plan has remain unchanged throughout the years, and it is still effective for the most part. But they also have Kuminga as an option. Hence, it takes some pressure off the Splash Brothers. Paul has been effective off the bench. Significantly, his addition has been a welcome sight for the Warriors.
But defense will be the key for the Warriors. Therefore, look for Draymond Green to continue to have a big impact on this game. As the power forward/center, Green will likely be around the rim while also guarding the interior. It will make it tough for the Celtics to drive to the hole.
The Warriors will cover the spread if they can shoot efficiently. Then, Green needs to defend the rim and box out to help the Warriors win the boards.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics come into this showdown with a 29-27-3 mark against the spread. Also, they are 28-26-3 against the spread as the favorite. The Celtics are also 17-14 against the spread at the TD Garden. Lastly, they are 10-10 against the spread against the Western Conference.
Tatum and Brown run the show in Beantown. Yet, it feels like any of their top five guys can lead the team. Porzingis is the center they have dreamed of for years. White is tough and can win games, as we saw in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season. This offense is on fire and will be tough to stop.
But the defense remains stout after all these years. Thus, they will be the focus as they try and prevent the Splash Brothers from sinking them with three-point shots during this game. More importantly, they will have to win the board battle and avoid turning the ball over.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they can find open lanes and score often. Next, they must control the rim and prevent the Splash Brothers from developing a hot hand.
Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick
The Warriors and Celtics always have close games. Despite their records, this is going to be a tough one for the Celtics. The Warriors can counter everything the Celtics do. Likewise, they know how to beat them and actually did beat them earlier this season. Brown and Tatum will try their best to blow this game out of the water. Yet, Curry will make his shots. Thompson will add some of his. Then, Green will be the tough one on the interior to give the Warriors some extra chances while preventing the Celtics from getting more. The Celtics probably win this game, but the Warriors cover the spread.
Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +9 (-110)