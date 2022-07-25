Celtics’ Jayson Tatum trade stance in Kevin Durant talks

The Boston Celtics have emerged as serious contenders in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. They reportedly offered a Jaylen Brown-led package for the Nets’ superstar. However, Brooklyn reportedly wants Marcus Smart included in a Jaylen Brown-led deal for KD. But what about Jayson Tatum? Is he someone the Celtics would consider moving to land Durant?

No. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Tatum is considered off-limits in any trade. However, the jury is still out on Marcus Smart. The Celtics have not made it clear if they will add him alongside Brown in a trade package.

The Celtics want Kevin Durant and are willing to trade Jaylen Brown in order to acquire him. Wojnarowski adds that Boston could include up to 3 unprotected first-round picks. But unless something changes, Tatum will not be included in any trade discussions.

And that is understandable. The Celtics are fresh off of an NBA Finals appearances. Their current team is already extremely talented. And Boston believes Tatum can lead them to the Finals once again next season. Any acquisition they make this offseason will be to improve their odds of winning a championship during the 2022-2023 campaign. Trading Jayson Tatum would be detrimental to their championship odds.

You could make the same argument for Brown. But Kevin Durant represents a clear upgrade. As talented as Brown is, Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. Pairing KD and Tatum would send a warning to the rest of the NBA. It would also likely make the Celtics automatic NBA Finals favorites.