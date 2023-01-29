At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.

With the February trade deadline fast approaching, the Celtics are not expected to make any landscape-shifting deals. The front office appears to be happy with the roster they have right now. However, by his own admission, Stevens says that he still intends to explore any and all possibilities in order to improve his squad:

“I think we always have to be looking at how we can improve because I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too,” said Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. ” So anything that you can do to improve your opportunities, you need to really vet and look at …

“We have a really good core that’s played together in big moments, that understands what those moments are like, and knows how to get to where we ultimately want to go. I think what is probably more likely is evaluating how to fortify your depth, how to make sure you are as foolproof as possible.”

Stevens also pointed out how injuries have been a major hurdle for the Celtics this season. Right now, Marcus Smart is sidelined with a right ankle sprain, while Danilo Gallinari remains out as he recovers from a left knee injury. Brad Stevens believes that this will be a major factor for Boston moving forward:

“I think when I look at it from the big picture assessment, I would say that we’re a team that, if we stay relatively healthy and focus on some areas to improve on both ends of the floor, iron some very small things out that are very manageable, we can be in the mix,” Stevens said.

“… In the 10,000-foot view, I’d say I feel like we have a shot. I feel like we have a really good team. I think we will be really, really hard to beat as we move forward. And, at the same time, I think that we’ve got to improve.”

Stevens also stated that at the end of the day, he “feels good” about where the Celtics are right now. Be that as it may, it wouldn’t be surprising if Boston makes some moves around the edges prior to the trade deadline.