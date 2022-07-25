Brian Windhorst pumps brakes on Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors

The NBA world has devolved into chaos this morning as a result of the Boston Celtics reported trade proposal for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant. The reports say that the Celtics young forward Jaylen Brown was included in Boston’s trade proposal for Durant, which has certainly drawn a polarized reaction from basketball fans everywhere.

A blockbuster trade involving Durant and Brown would break the NBA, and the fact that Boston would be willing to part with Brown for Durant certainly raised some eyebrows. After weeks of contentious discussions for the Nets with the rest of the league involving a Durant trade, could this saga finally be coming to a conclusion?

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, fans shouldn’t be holding their breath. Windhorst believes that Boston’s trade proposal to the Nets for Durant, which only came out earlier today, was actually made weeks ago, and that the Celtics aren’t actively pursuing Durant at the moment. In the process, Windhorst has cooled some of the rampant speculation surrounding Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown right now.

Windhorst on whether a trade will happen by the start of the season: "Right now the Nets' viewpoint is: If they can't get their price, they're going to ride out the storm. … They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance." — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) July 25, 2022

Windhorst believes that Durant trade talks have reached a stalemate, largely because of the Nets asking price. The report that mentioned Boston’s trade proposal for Durant also said it was turned down, and that Brooklyn countered by asking for more draft picks, the Celtics starting point guard Marcus Smart, and another rotation player on top of all of that.

That’s a pretty steep asking price, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it turned Boston away from making this deal. But as everyone continues to freak out and believe that the Celtics have emerged as a frontrunner for Durant, it appears as though the Durant sweepstakes are still at a stalemate. And contrary to what everyone is reporting this morning, there still is no end in sight.