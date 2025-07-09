The Washington Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL last season. Nobody expected Washington to be a winning team, yet they won 12 games and made a deep playoff run. Now the Commanders have a new look to sport during the 2025 NFL season.

The Commanders have unveiled new alternate uniforms on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov.

The new uniforms harken back to the glory days of the organization. Washington won three Super Bowls between 1983 and 1992.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was a step ahead of the announcement. Daniels wore a vintage Doug Williams jersey to his first preseason game last fall. He gave praise to Williams when talking about that decision last year.

“What better way to have my debut, my first game, than to represent Doug and what he’s done for this organization?” Daniels told reporters back in August.

Washington wants to mix nods to the past with a vision towards the future. These alternate uniforms are the perfect way to honor the team's history of success.

Owner Josh Harris made that clear back in February when he dismissed discussions about another name change.

“Now in this building, the name Commanders means something,” Harris said, per The Washington Post. “… But as far as rebranding and bringing our past, which, obviously, I grew up with and all the Super Bowl championships and our future together, you’re going to see us head back towards honoring our past and bringing it together with our future.”

U.S. President Donald Trump weighs in on Commanders name change

The Commanders are embracing the past with their alternate uniforms. But Harris' comments above make it clear that Washington will remain the Commanders for many years to come.

If U.S. President Donald Trump had his way, things would be different.

Trump declared in a recent interview that he wouldn't have changed the team's name in the first place.

“You want me to make a controversial statement? I would. I wouldn’t have changed the name,” Trump said to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday.

Washington changed their name to the “Washington Football Team” for almost two seasons before rebranding as the Commanders in 2022. Still, some fans and public figures like Trump have pushed for the team to return to its original name.

Trump also admitted that “Commanders” does not have the same appeal to him. But he did acknowledge that winning games could change that perspective.

“Winning can make everything sound good,” Trump concluded.

If the Commanders continue to play competitive football on Sundays, fans will likely care less and less about the name over time.