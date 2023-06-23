Emotions are still high for the Boston Celtics fan base after the Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porzingis trade. Although, Brad Stevens does not seem to be done with his offseason moves. The next person in line could be Bruce Brown from the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

Bruce Brown could be hitting free agency if the Nikola Jokic-led Nugges do not make a move soon. When he does, the Celtics and Brad Stevens could start making moves if they have not already.

The Nuggets' rotation player posted a cryptic Instagram story of his location that stated he was in Boston, Massachusetts. He added three emojis that are smiling with glee. It is unsure if he is making a move to the Celtics or just going on vacation in the city.

However, Bruce Brown may be a good fit along with the new big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. He is able to play the point guard to the small forward role when needed. The Nuggets player is also highly efficient with his scoring. He knocked down 11.5 points with 48.3% field goal shooting and a 54.5% eFG%.

Bruce Brown also has a serviceable all-around game as he knows how to crash the boards. He averaged 4.1 rebounds per game in the previous season. His skills in playmaking are also decent as he tallied 3.4 assists per game for the championship-winning Nuggets.

A championship pedigree can only be made if you have an experienced player who has touched the Larry O'Brien trophy before. Bruce Brown could be that man for Brad Stevens and the Celtics.