Bruce Brown made it clear at the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals parade that he wants to come back and try to defend his NBA Finals ring. However, if he ends up leaving the Nuggets, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are the current favorites to sign him, via Bovada.

As of right now, the odds on favorites are the Nuggets at -110. Behind them are the Celtics at +500 and the Sixers at +700, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are right behind them at +750. The odds are finished out by the Memphis Grizzlies (+1400), Houston Rockets (+1600), Milwaukee Bucks (+1600), Orlando Magic (+2500), Phoenix Suns (+2500) and Los Angeles Lakers (+2500).

It would be a surprise if Bruce Brown opted to sign elsewhere besides the Nuggets with how much he and those associated with the Nuggets loved him in Denver this season. He played a pivotal role off of the bench and had some absolutely crucial moments in the postseason, including big stretches during the NBA Finals. Not to mention, he was the life of the party at the Nuggets parade, so there is no doubt that Nuggets fans will want him back next season.

If by some chance the Nuggets don't resign him, he would be a welcomed addition to both the Celtics and Sixers. The Celtics just traded Marcus Smart, so Bruce Brown could come in and replace some of that tenacity, while the Sixers don't have a primary slasher at the guard position that Brown could be for them.

While a return to the Nuggets seems likely, do not be surprised if Bruce Brown signs with a new team in NBA free agency.