Derrick White has had a whirlwind of an offseason. After winning his first championship with the Boston Celtics, White was then a part of the USA Basketball Olympics team that claimed the gold medal in France. Aside from the countless championship and Olympics parties he was invited to, White also made it back to Boulder, Colorado, where he was being honored at homecoming during a Colorado football game. Unfortunately, things went downhill when White found himself involved in a scuffle and altercation with someone in the stands.

While it is unknown what exactly was said and what occurred, a fan appeared to swing at White, knocking his hat off. The Celtics guard was immediately held back and did not get involved in the fight, which was probably a good thing since he would've faced discipline from law enforcement and possibly the NBA.

On Tuesday at Celtics media day, White was asked about this incident and downplayed what happened, simply laughing the matter off.

“Obviously, the Colorado situation is unfortunate,” White told reporters, via ClutchPoints Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian. “I never thought I'd be in that situation, honestly. I didn't actually get hit, he just hit my hat off. But I shouldn't have been there and it's unfortunate. Just moving on.”

The man who swung at and struck White was wearing a Colorado State hat, the team that Colorado defeated 31-26 in this homecoming game. With no punches being thrown back and the matter involving White being resolved right away, no police reports were filed, and there is no wrongdoing on White's part.

As far as how the rest of the offseason has gone for White, he was recently given a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension that keeps him in Boston through the 2028-29 season. White was traded to the Celtics from the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 season and instantly became a focal point of their attack on both ends of the floor. This past season, the combo guard became an essential part of the Celtics' core, which is why the team awarded him with this contract extension.

“I didn't want to go anywhere else,” White said of Boston on Tuesday. “I love being here and me and my family are super excited to be here for a while.”

White was one of several Celtics players to receive a new contract this summer, as the team made it a point of emphasis to reward their entire core group after the recent championship run.

The 30-year-old guard now enters his eighth NBA season and third full season with the Celtics. In a total of 73 games last season, all of which he started, White averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from three-point range. He earned All-Defensive Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.