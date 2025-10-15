The Boston Celtics are just one week away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season with a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics have had a busy offseason, trading away both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as they prepare for (most likely) a full season without injured star Jayson Tatum.

Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks over the summer, with a return package centered around Georges Niang in a move that was clearly designed to get the Celtics out of the second apron. Niang has since been traded to the Utah Jazz, and on Wednesday, Boston made a move pertaining to one of the pieces they got in that transaction.

“The Boston Celtics are waiving two-way player RJ Luis, league sources told @hoopshype,” reported Michael Scotto of Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter. “Boston acquired Luis from the Utah Jazz in exchange for two second-round picks and Georges Niang. Luis was recently Big East Player of the Year for St. John’s.”

Luis went undrafted this past June before signing with the Jazz and then being traded to Boston. It remains to be seen what his next move will be as it pertains to his NBA future.

A transitional year for the Celtics

Once Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semis against the New York Knicks last May, it became clear immediately that the 2025-26 season was going to be a lost one for the Boston Celtics, at least as it pertains to competing for championships.

The subsequent trades of Holiday and Porzingis further set that in stone.

However, the Celtics do still employ both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, each of whom could be in for career years this season as they shoulder a much higher chunk of the offensive load for Boston. The Celtics also have some intriguing young talent on their roster, as well as Anfernee Simons, who will be playing on a seemingly competitive team for the first time in his career.

The Celtics are set to kick off their 2025-26 season against the 76ers on October 22 at 7:30 PM ET from Boston.