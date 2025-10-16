The Boston Celtics suffered a potential blow on Wednesday during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. Start wing Jaylen Brown sustained an apparent hamstring injury that caused him to exit the game early. He was announced as doubtful to return as per the Celtics.

The injury to Jaylen Brown seemingly occurred as he dribbled the ball up court and passed it ahead to Anfernee Simons. As the play transpired, and the ball came back down to the Raptors’ end of the court, Brown was seen grabbing at his left leg. As the game approached halftime, Brown had seven points and two rebounds in seven minutes of play.

Celtics fans will certainly hope for the best, although if he does end up not returning against the Raptors, it could just be a precaution considering this is still preseason.

Brown was set to potentially have an increased role and usage this season while Jayson Tatum continues his rehab from an Achilles injury. The Celtics opted to shift direction in the offseason following Tatum’s injury, including trading veterans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Veteran big man Al Horford also opted to sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

Article Continues Below

This past season, Brown appeared in 63 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, and his third consecutive appearance.

During the Celtics’ playoff run, Brown averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

More information regarding Brown’s injury will likely come after the game.